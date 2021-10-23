  1. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  2. Halestorm – Back From the Dead

  3. Dorothy – What’s Coming To Me

  4. Spirit Box – Hurt You

  5. Naked Gypsy Queen – Down To The Devil

  6. Tremonti – If Not For You

  7. Myles Kennedy – A Thousand Words

  8. Iron Maiden – Stratego

  9. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over And Out

  10. Dirty Honey – The Wire

  11. Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds

  12. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  13. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  14. Crossfaith – Feel Alive

  15. Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

  16. We Came As Romans – Black Hole

  17. Eddie Vedder – Long Way

  18. Volbeat – Shotgun Blues

  19. Eclipse – Roses On Your Grave

  20. Tom Morello – Let’s Get The Party Started

