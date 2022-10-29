-
Ozzy Osbourne – One of those days
-
The Architets – Tear Gas/Deep Fake
-
Alter Bridge – This is war
-
The Struts – Fallin with me
-
Parkway Drive – Darker still
-
FFDP – Time like these
-
Slipknot – Yen/ The dying song
-
The Hu – Bii biyelgee
-
Pop Evil – Paranoid
-
Rival Sons – Nobody wants to die
-
Smashing Pumpkins – Beguiled
-
Nothing More – Best times
-
The Retaliators – 21 bullets
-
Dewolff – Heart stopping kind show
-
Nickelback – San Quentin
-
Ad Infinitum – Upside down
-
Noapology – Ashes
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa my tongue
-
Bad Wolves – Mama i’m coming home
-
The Answer – Blood brother
Commenti FB