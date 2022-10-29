  1. Ozzy Osbourne – One of those days

  2. The Architets – Tear Gas/Deep Fake

  3. Alter Bridge – This is war

  4. The Struts – Fallin with me

  5. Parkway Drive – Darker still

     

  6. FFDP – Time like these

  7. Slipknot – Yen/ The dying song

  8. The Hu – Bii biyelgee

  9. Pop Evil – Paranoid

  10. Rival Sons – Nobody wants to die

  11. Smashing Pumpkins – Beguiled

  12. Nothing More – Best times

  13. The Retaliators – 21 bullets

  14. Dewolff – Heart stopping kind show

  15. Nickelback – San Quentin

  16. Ad Infinitum – Upside down

  17. Noapology – Ashes

  18. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa my tongue

  19. Bad Wolves – Mama i’m coming home

  20. The Answer – Blood brother

Commenti FB

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.