  1. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

     

  2. Halestorm – Back From The Dead

  3.  Dorothy – What’s coming To Me

  4. Iron Maiden – Stratego

  5. Spiritbox – Hurt You

  6. Tremonti – If Not For You

     

  7. Dirty Honey – The Wire

  8. The Naked Gypsy Queen – Down To The Devil

     

  9.  Myles Kennedy -A Thousand Words

     

  10. Don Broco – One True Prince

     

  11. Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds

  12. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over And Out

  13. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  14. Journey – The Way We Used To Be

  15. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  16. Crossfaith – Feel Alive

  17. We Came As Romans – Black Hole

  18. Eddie Vedder – Long Way

  19. Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

     

  20.  The Night Flight Orchestra – Change

Commenti FB

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.