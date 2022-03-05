-
Falling In Reverse – Zombiefied
-
Girish And The Chronicles – Primeval Desire
-
Muse – Wan’t Stand Down
-
Slash & Myles Kennedy – Call Off The Dogs
-
Naked Gyspsy Queens – If Your Name Is New York
-
Jethro Tull – The Zealot Gene
-
Ghost – Call me Little Sunshine
-
Bloodywood – Aaj
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
-
Arch Enemy – Handshake With Hell
-
Shinedown – Planet Zero
-
Nita Strauss & David Draiman – Dead Inside
-
Three Days Grace – So Called Life
-
Scorpions – Rock Believer
-
Dirty Honey – Another Last Time
-
Marillion – Murder Machines
-
Crossfaith – Gimme Danger
-
Reef – Wolfman
-
Dorothy – Rest In Peace
-
Halestorm – The Steeple
