  1. Falling In Reverse – Zombiefied

  2. Girish And The Chronicles – Primeval Desire

     

  3.  Muse – Wan’t Stand Down

     

  4.  Slash & Myles Kennedy – Call Off The Dogs

  5. Naked Gyspsy Queens – If Your Name Is New York

  6. Jethro Tull – The Zealot Gene

  7. Ghost – Call me Little  Sunshine

  8. Bloodywood – Aaj

  9. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

  10. Arch Enemy – Handshake With Hell

  11. Shinedown – Planet Zero

  12. Nita Strauss & David Draiman – Dead Inside

  13. Three Days Grace – So Called Life

  14. Scorpions – Rock Believer

  15. Dirty Honey – Another Last Time

     

  16.  Marillion – Murder Machines

  17. Crossfaith – Gimme Danger

  18. Reef – Wolfman

  19. Dorothy – Rest In Peace

     

  20.  Halestorm – The Steeple

