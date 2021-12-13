Home News Champions, sarà Inter-Ajax agli ottavi News Champions, sarà Inter-Ajax agli ottavi Da Paola Farina - 13 Dicembre 2021 8 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Print Telegram Agli ottavi di Champions League l’Inter affronterà l’Ajax. Lo ha stabilito il sorteggio dell’Uefa. Commenti FB ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE San Siro, nasce il comitato per il referendum contro il nuovo stadio Champions, Atalanta eliminata dal Villareal Ladri a casa di Vidal, bottino ingente LASCIA UN COMMENTO Cancella la risposta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.