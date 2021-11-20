  1. Naked Gypsy Queens – Down To The Devil

  2. Halestorm – Back From The Dead

  3. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over And Out

  4. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  5. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  6. Volbeat – Shotgun Blues

  7. Crossfaith – Feel Alive

  8. Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

  9. Eclipse – Roses On Your Grave

     

  10.  Slash & Myles Kennedy – The River Is Rising

  11. Jack White – Taking Me Back

  12. Asking Alexandria – See What’s On The Inside

  13. Dorothy – What’s Coming To Me

  14. We Came As Romans – Black Hole

  15. Sabaton – Christmas Truce

  16. Girish & The Chronicals – Lover’s Train

  17. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  18. Korn – Start The Healing

  19. Smith/Kotzen – Better Days

  20. Scorpions – Peacemaker

