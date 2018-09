Concerto benefico AISLA/GGM STUDIOS sabato 22 Settembre a Desio, ingresso gratuito

Steve Porcaro about GGM-Precious Time

[[[ A SPECIAL MESSAGE from a LEGENDARY MUSICIAN ]]]Mr Steve Porcaro Music himself has something really important to say about GGM-Precious Time, an incredible new project produced by GGMSTUDIOS OFFICIAL TOTO ITALIA and FM Music, and proudly promoted by Volcano Records & Promotion Check it out, share the video and join the fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)!Further info onwww.ggmproject.com#CHANGESHAPPENING

Publiée par Volcano Records & Promotion sur Mardi 1 août 2017