  1. Naked Gypsy Queens – Down To The Devil

  2. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  3. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  4. Volbeat  – Shotgun Blues

     

  5.  Halestorm – Back From The Dead

  6. Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

  7. Crossfaith – Feel Alive

  8. Eclipse – Roses on Your Grave

  9. Slash & Myles Kennedy – The River Is Rising

  10. Jack White – Taking Me Back

  11. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over and Out

  12. Sabaton – Christmas Truce

  13. Girish & The Chronicals – Lover’s Train

  14. Korn – Start The Healing

  15. Smith Kotzen – Better Days

  16. Bloodywood – Gaddaar

  17. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  18. Scorpions – Peacemaker

  19. Deep Purple – Rockin Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu

  20. Dororthy – What’s Coming To Me

Commenti FB

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.