-
Naked Gypsy Queens – Down To The Devil
-
The Damn Truth – Tomorrow
-
Ghost – Hunter’s Moon
-
Volbeat – Shotgun Blues
-
Halestorm – Back From The Dead
-
Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt
-
Crossfaith – Feel Alive
-
Eclipse – Roses on Your Grave
-
Slash & Myles Kennedy – The River Is Rising
-
Jack White – Taking Me Back
-
Twelve Foot Ninja – Over and Out
-
Sabaton – Christmas Truce
-
Girish & The Chronicals – Lover’s Train
-
Korn – Start The Healing
-
Smith Kotzen – Better Days
-
Bloodywood – Gaddaar
-
Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day
-
Scorpions – Peacemaker
-
Deep Purple – Rockin Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu
-
Dororthy – What’s Coming To Me
Commenti FB