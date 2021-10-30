  1. Halestorm – Back From The Dead

  2. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  3. Dorothy – What’s Coming To Me

  4. Naked Gypsy Queen – Down To The Devil

  5. Spiritbox – Hurt You

  6. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over And Out

  7. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  8. Tremonti – If Not For You

  9. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  10. Crossfaith – Feel Alive

  11. Myles Kennedy – A Thousand Words

  12. Biffy Clyro – A Hunger In Your Haunt

  13. Iron Maiden – Stratego

  14. We Came As Romans – Black Hole

  15. Eddie Vedder – Long Way

  16. Volbeat – Shotgun Blues

  17. Dirty Honey – The Wire

  18. Eclipse – Roses On Your Grave

  19. Asking Alexandria – See What’s On The Inside

  20. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy – The River Is Coming

