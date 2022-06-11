  1. Rammstein – Dicke titten

  2. FFDP – Afterlife

  3. Pop Evil – Eye of the storm

  4. Crobot – Set You free

  5. Motionless in White – Materpiece

  6. The Architects – When we were young

  7. H.E.A.T. Back to the rhythm

  8. Journey – You got the best of me

  9. Fountains DC – Skinty Fia

  10. The Interrupters – In the mirror

  11. The Hu – This is mongol

  12. Iconic – fast as you can

  13. The Cold Stares – Mojo band

  14. Classless Act – Classles act

  15. Parkway Drive – Glitch

  16. Editors – Karma climb

  17. Devil Wears Prada – Salt

  18. Halestorm – The steeple

  19. Dorothy – A beautiful life

  20. Fozzy – I still burn

Commenti FB

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.