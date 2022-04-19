-
Ghost – Call me little sunshine
-
Naked Gypsy Queens – If your name is New York
-
Shinedown – Planet zero
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black summer
-
Dorothy – Rest in peace
-
Dirty Honey – Another last time
-
Halestorm – The steeple
-
Def Leppard – Kick
-
Falling In Reverse – Zombiefied
-
Arch Enemy – Handshake with hell
-
Rammstein – Zick zack
-
Skid Row – The gang’s all here
-
H.E.A.T. – Nationwide
-
Scorpions – Rock believer
-
Crossfaith – Gimme danger
-
Thunder Rising – fate train
-
Fozzy – I still burn
-
Muse – Won’t stand down
-
Thunder – Across the nation
-
Bloodywood – Aaj
