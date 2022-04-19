  1. Ghost – Call me little sunshine

  2. Naked Gypsy Queens – If your name is New York

  3. Shinedown – Planet zero

  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black summer

  5. Dorothy – Rest in peace

  6. Dirty Honey – Another last time

  7. Halestorm – The steeple

  8. Def Leppard – Kick

  9. Falling In Reverse – Zombiefied

  10. Arch Enemy – Handshake with hell

     

  11.  Rammstein – Zick zack

  12. Skid Row – The gang’s all here

  13. H.E.A.T. – Nationwide

  14. Scorpions – Rock believer

  15. Crossfaith – Gimme danger

     

  16. Thunder Rising – fate train

  17.  Fozzy – I still burn

  18. Muse – Won’t stand down

  19. Thunder – Across the nation

  20. Bloodywood – Aaj

