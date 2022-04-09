  1. Ghost – Call me little sunshine

  2. Naked Gypsy Queens – If your name is New York

  3. Shinedown – Planet Zero

  4. Arch Enemy – Handshake with hell

  5. Falling In Reverse – Zombified

  6. Muse – Won’t stand down

  7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

  8. Dirty Honey – Another Last Time

  9. Dorothy – Rest In Peace

  10. Halestorm – The Steeple

  11. Bloodywood – Aaj

  12. Scorpions – Rock Beliver

  13. Def Leppard – Kick

  14. Rammstein – Zeit

  15. Crossfaith – Gimmie danger

  16. Reef – Wolfman

  17. Thunder Rising – Fate Train

  18. Skid Row – The gang all here

  19. H.E.A.T. – Nationwide

  20. Fozzy – I still burn

