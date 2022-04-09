-
Ghost – Call me little sunshine
-
Naked Gypsy Queens – If your name is New York
-
Shinedown – Planet Zero
-
Arch Enemy – Handshake with hell
-
Falling In Reverse – Zombified
-
Muse – Won’t stand down
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
-
Dirty Honey – Another Last Time
-
Dorothy – Rest In Peace
-
Halestorm – The Steeple
-
Bloodywood – Aaj
-
Scorpions – Rock Beliver
-
Def Leppard – Kick
-
Rammstein – Zeit
-
Crossfaith – Gimmie danger
-
Reef – Wolfman
-
Thunder Rising – Fate Train
-
Skid Row – The gang all here
-
H.E.A.T. – Nationwide
-
Fozzy – I still burn
