  1. Muse – Won’t stand down

  2. Falling In Reverse – Zombified

  3. Naked Gypsy Queens – If Your Name Is New York

  4. Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

     

  5.  Bloodywood – Aaj

  6. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

  7. Shinedown – Planet Zero

  8. Arch Enemy – Handshake With Hell

  9. Girish & The Chronicles – Primeval Desire

     

  10.  Slash & Myles Kennedy – Call Off The Dogs

  11. Scorpions – Rock Believer

  12. Dirty Honey – Another Last Time

  13. Marillion – Murder Machines

  14. Crossfaith – Gimme Danger

  15. Reef – Wolfman

  16. Dorothy – Rest In Peace

  17. Halestorm – The Steeple

  18. Three Days Grace – So Called Life

  19. Thunder Rising – Fate Train

  20. Whiskey Myers – John Wayne

