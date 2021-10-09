  1. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  2. Dirty Honey – The Wire

  3. Dorothy – What’s Coming To Me

  4. Iron Maiden – Stratego

  5. Halestorm -Back From The Dead

  6. Spiritbox – Hurt You

  7. Tremonti – If Not For You

  8. Myles Kennedy – A Thousand Words

  9. Naked Gypsy Queen – Down To The Devil

     

  10. Journey – The Way We Used To me

  11. Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline

  12. Don Broco – One True Prince

  13. Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds

  14. Mammoth WVH – Don’t Back Down

  15. The Night Flight Orchestra – Change

  16. Twelve Foot Ninja – Over And Out

  17. The Damn Truth – Tomorrow

  18. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon

  19. We Came As Romans – Black Hole

  20. Eddie Vedder – Long Way

