  1. Dirty Honey – The Wire

  2. Ice Nine Kills – Rainy Day

  3. Journey – The Way We Used To Be

  4. Dorothy – What’s Coming To Me

  5. Iron Maiden – Stratego

  6. Halestorm – Back From The Dead

  7. Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline (Feat. Ice Nine Kills)

  8. Spiritbox – Hurt You

  9. Tremonti – If Not For You

     

  10. Mammoth WVH – Don’t Back Down

  11. Myles Kennedy – A Thousand Words

  12. Volbeat – Wait A Minute My Girl

  13. The Night Flight Orchestra – Change

  14. Joe Bonamassa – Notches

  15. Don Broco – One True Prince

  16. Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds

  17. Naked Gypsy Queens – Down To The Devil

  18. Twelve Foot NiNja – Over And Out

  19. The Damn Thruth – Tomorrow

  20. We Came as Romans – Black Hole

