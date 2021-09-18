1 Dirty Honey – The wire// Dirt
2 Journey – The way you used to be
3 Ice Nine Kills – Hip to be scared// Spinefarm
4 Volbeat – Wait a minute my girl// Republic
5 Mammoth WVH – Don’t back down// EX1
6 Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline// Atlantic
7 Dorothy – What’s coming to me// Roc Nation
8 Iron Maiden – Stratego// Parlophone
9 Halestorm – Back from the dead// Atlantic
10 Tremonti – If not for you// Napalm Records
11 KK’s Priest – Rise your fists// EX1
12 Joe Bonamassa – Notches// Mascot Records
13 Spiritbox – Hurt You// Rise Records
14 Rise Against – Nowhere generation// Concord
15 Myles Kennedy – A thousand words// Napalm Records
16 The Night Flying Orchestra – Change// Nuclear Blast
17 Don Broco – One true prince// Sharptone Records
18 Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds// Napalm Records
19 Naked Gipsy Queens – Down to the Devil// Mascot
20 Twelve Foot Ninja – Over and out// Volkanink
