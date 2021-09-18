1  Dirty Honey – The wire// Dirt

2 Journey – The way you used to be

3 Ice Nine Kills – Hip to be scared// Spinefarm

4 Volbeat – Wait a minute my girl// Republic

5 Mammoth WVH – Don’t back down// EX1

6 Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline// Atlantic

7 Dorothy – What’s coming to me// Roc Nation

8 Iron Maiden – Stratego// Parlophone

9 Halestorm – Back from the dead// Atlantic

10 Tremonti – If not for you// Napalm Records

11 KK’s Priest – Rise your fists// EX1

12 Joe Bonamassa – Notches// Mascot Records

13 Spiritbox – Hurt You// Rise Records

14 Rise Against – Nowhere generation// Concord

15 Myles Kennedy – A thousand words// Napalm Records

16 The Night Flying Orchestra – Change// Nuclear Blast

17 Don Broco – One true prince// Sharptone Records

18 Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds// Napalm Records

19 Naked Gipsy Queens – Down to the Devil// Mascot

20 Twelve Foot Ninja – Over and out// Volkanink

