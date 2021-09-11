-
Volbeat- Wait a minute my girl // Vertigo – Republic
-
Mammoth WVH – Don’t Back Down // EX1
-
Rise Against – Nowhere Generator // Concord
-
Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline // Atlantic
-
Dirty Honey – The Wire // Dirt
-
Ice Nine Kills – Hip To Be Scared // Fearless
-
Journey – The Way You Used To Be
-
Dorothy – What’s coming to me // Roc Nation
-
Iron Maiden – Senjustu // Parlophone
-
Joe Bonamassa – Notches // Mascot
-
Halestorm – Back from the dead // Atlantic
-
Tremonti – If not for you // Napalm
-
KK’s Priest – Rise Your Fists // EX1
-
Spiritbox – Hurt You // Rise Records
-
Punkreas – Sosta (acoustic) // Universal
-
Daughtry – Heavy is the crown // Dogtree
-
Myles Kennedy – A thousand words // Napalm
-
The Night Flying Orchestra – Change // Nuclear Blast
-
Don Broco – One true prince // Sharp tone records
-
Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds // Napalm
Commenti FB