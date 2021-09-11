  1. Volbeat- Wait a minute my girl // Vertigo – Republic

  2. Mammoth WVH – Don’t Back Down // EX1

  3. Rise Against – Nowhere Generator // Concord

  4. Zero 9:36 – Adrenaline // Atlantic

  5. Dirty Honey – The Wire // Dirt

  6. Ice Nine Kills – Hip To Be Scared // Fearless

  7. Journey – The Way You Used To Be

  8. Dorothy – What’s coming to me // Roc Nation

  9. Iron Maiden – Senjustu // Parlophone

  10. Joe Bonamassa – Notches // Mascot

  11. Halestorm – Back from the dead // Atlantic

  12. Tremonti – If not for you // Napalm

  13. KK’s Priest – Rise Your Fists // EX1

  14. Spiritbox – Hurt You // Rise Records

  15. Punkreas – Sosta (acoustic) // Universal

  16. Daughtry – Heavy is the crown // Dogtree

  17. Myles Kennedy – A thousand words // Napalm

  18. The Night Flying Orchestra – Change // Nuclear Blast

  19. Don Broco – One true prince // Sharp tone records

  20. Temperance – Pure Life Unfolds // Napalm

