OneRepublic, rinviata l’uscita del nuovo disco “Human”

Con un lungo post sui social network, i OneRepublic hanno condiviso con i fan la decisione di spostare la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album “HUMAN”, prevista per l’8 maggio.

Questo il messaggio pubblicato ieri sera: “Before the pandemic, we planned to release our album on May 8th. Due to the current circumstances requiring us to distance ourselves from each other and you, the release has been postponed. As many of you know we’ve been taking this unexpected time out to write and record some new music. Our new song “Better Days,” written while we were quarantined after returning from our European tour, will be on the album. Thank you all for sharing your lives with us for the official music video. We can’t wait to share it with you”.

Dal disco è stato estratto l’ultimo singolo attualmente in rotazione radiofonica “I DIDN’T”: il brano, già Top50 nelle radio italiane, scritto da Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Zach Skelton, James Abrahart e Kygo. Il singolo è accompagnato da un video visibile qui https://youtu.be/OPGtpO1g_jk diretto da Christian Lamb, che aveva già collaborato con la band per i video di “RESCUE ME” e “WANTED.” Il nuovo album “HUMAN”, scritto in buona parte in Italia (come ha raccontato Ryan Tedder sui suoi social), conterrà oltre a “DIDN’T I” anche i brani “Rescue Me” (già Platino in Italia), “Somebody To Love”e “Wanted.” I OneRepublic hanno annunciato il nuovo tour in tutto il mondo che toccherà anche l’Italia con 2 date: il 29 ottobre a Padova (Kioene Arena) e il 30 ottobre a Milano (Lorenzini District).