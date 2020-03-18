“Let your love be known”, brano degli U2 dedicato a chi lotta contro il coronavirus [VIDEO]

“Dedicata agli italiani. Agli irlandesi. A chiunque, in questo giorno di San Patrizio, è in difficoltà e continua a cantare.” È la dedica di Bono Vox nel video postato sul canale ufficiale Instagram della sua band, gli U2. «Per i dottori, le infermiere, i caregiver in prima linea», dice Bono. «È per voi che cantiamo». Il leader della band irlandese interpreta nel video un brano inedito dedicato a chi combatte contro l’emergenza coronavirus: il titolo della canzone è Let your love be known. Sono molte le iniziative come quella di Bono Vox, al secolo Paul Hewson, di artisti italiani e internazionali, a sostegno della battaglia contro la pandemia e della lotta che si sta portando avanti in Italia.
Testo di Let your love be known
Yes there was silence
yes there was no people here
yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near
Yes I don’t know you
No I didn’t think I didn’t care
You live so very far away from just across the square
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.
Yes there is isolation
You and me we’re still here
Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear
And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing
Yes I made you smile
I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone.
Sing as an act of resistance
Sing though your heart is overthrown
When you sing there is no distance
So let your love be known, oh let your love be known
Though your heart is overthrown.
Let your love be known.