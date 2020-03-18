“Let your love be known”, brano degli U2 dedicato a chi lotta contro il coronavirus [VIDEO]

“Dedicata agli italiani. Agli irlandesi. A chiunque, in questo giorno di San Patrizio, è in difficoltà e continua a cantare.” È la dedica di Bono Vox nel video postato sul canale ufficiale Instagram della sua band, gli U2. «Per i dottori, le infermiere, i caregiver in prima linea», dice Bono. «È per voi che cantiamo». Il leader della band irlandese interpreta nel video un brano inedito dedicato a chi combatte contro l’emergenza coronavirus: il titolo della canzone è Let your love be known. Sono molte le iniziative come quella di Bono Vox, al secolo Paul Hewson, di artisti italiani e internazionali, a sostegno della battaglia contro la pandemia e della lotta che si sta portando avanti in Italia.

Testo di Let your love be known

Yes there was silence

yes there was no people here

yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near

Yes I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away from just across the square

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.

Yes there is isolation

You and me we’re still here

Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear

And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing

Yes I made you smile

I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone.

Sing as an act of resistance

Sing though your heart is overthrown

When you sing there is no distance

So let your love be known, oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown.

Let your love be known.